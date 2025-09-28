Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Purchased by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,653,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,714,000 after buying an additional 268,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,876 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after purchasing an additional 893,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $136.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.