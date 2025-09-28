Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flower City Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $136.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.08.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

