Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 173,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

