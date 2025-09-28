Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $235.37 million, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 303,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Viomi Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

