Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,143 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JEMA

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 948,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 563,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 543,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,781,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 428,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 131,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEMA opened at $47.06 on Friday. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

