Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,257 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,508,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,953,000 after purchasing an additional 282,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100,231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,009.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 136,801 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 139,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JTEK opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

