Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 38.9%

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $205.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.36 and a 200-day moving average of $177.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.