Wagner Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JIRE stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

