Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 382.5% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

