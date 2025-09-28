Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 3.7% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 128,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

