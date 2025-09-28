Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $23.41 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

