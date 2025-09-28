Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. $SFST

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Southern First Bancshares worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFST. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9,638.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $45.12 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. Zacks Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southern First Bancshares from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFST

About Southern First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.