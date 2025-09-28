Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AB Disruptors ETF $FWD

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AB Disruptors ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,041,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,967,000 after buying an additional 913,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AB Disruptors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,201,000. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 481.7% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FWD opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.64 million, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.52. AB Disruptors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $102.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

