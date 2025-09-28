Wagner Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,067.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,527,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,480,000 after buying an additional 3,225,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,139,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,815,000 after purchasing an additional 851,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 564,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,349,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,758.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 351,595 shares during the last quarter.

VRIG stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1036 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

