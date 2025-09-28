Wall Street Zen Downgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Buy

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BELFB. Baird R W upgraded Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bel Fuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BELFB

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.1%

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

Shares of BELFB opened at $142.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,640. This trade represents a 15.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $152,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,653.55. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 6,826.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.