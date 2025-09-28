Wall Street Zen Downgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Hold

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBIO

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.61. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 301.81%. The company had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 18.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 18.0% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.