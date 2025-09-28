Wall Street Zen Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to “Hold”

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRMGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.04. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

