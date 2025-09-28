Wall Street Zen Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to “Hold”

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.04. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics
About Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iterum Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why a $4.5 Billion Smart Debt Move Is Fueling Dell’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.