Wall Street Zen Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to “Hold”

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.04. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

About Iterum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

