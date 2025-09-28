Wall Street Zen Upgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to “Strong-Buy”

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. Magna International has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.79.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.25. Magna International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 41,811 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

