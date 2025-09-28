Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $4,843,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 237.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GPIX opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3615 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

