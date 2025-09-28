Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

