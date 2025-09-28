Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.90 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

