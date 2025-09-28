Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $440.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 254.57, a PEG ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.