Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys 13,989 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $40.61 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.