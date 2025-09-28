Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,739 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after buying an additional 844,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.