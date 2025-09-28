Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys 59,935 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

