Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

