Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVSE

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVSE. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestment Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 173.3% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $153.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

