Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $31.61 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $31,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 634.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

DFIV stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.