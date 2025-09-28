Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $562,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

