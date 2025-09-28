Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Takes $374,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VONV opened at $89.08 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

