Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,823 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF $GSUS

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,711,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,938,000 after buying an additional 2,074,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,445,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,502,000 after buying an additional 97,987 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 121,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $87.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

