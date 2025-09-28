Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 535 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

