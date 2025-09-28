Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,666,000 after buying an additional 61,687 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

