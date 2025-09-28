Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $568,000 Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June $IJUN

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJUN. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 119,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $83,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $211,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 1.3%

BATS IJUN opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 million and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

