Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 0.8% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $103.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

