Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.