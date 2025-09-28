Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF $GEM

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,810,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234,557 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

GEM stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.