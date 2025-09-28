Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 44,731 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 459,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $59.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $59.44.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

