XY Planning Network Inc. Buys 2,536 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

XY Planning Network Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.1% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

DFEM stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

