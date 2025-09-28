XY Planning Network Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.