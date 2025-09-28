XY Planning Network Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.