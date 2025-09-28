XY Planning Network Inc. Has $16.37 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

XY Planning Network Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 5.6% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,453 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,600,000 after buying an additional 182,548 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

