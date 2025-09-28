XY Planning Network Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.9% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,944,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,812,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,111,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 255.7% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,620,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,640 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 27.1%

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $32.59 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

