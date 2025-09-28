XY Planning Network Inc. Has $838,000 Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 239.9% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

