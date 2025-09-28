XY Planning Network Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DFAX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

