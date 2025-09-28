XY Planning Network Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after buying an additional 201,826 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 881,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 658,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.