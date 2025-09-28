XY Planning Network Inc. Invests $463,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

