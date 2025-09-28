XY Planning Network Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 73,625 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

