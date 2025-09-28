XY Planning Network Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $376.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $380.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.72 and a 200-day moving average of $341.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

