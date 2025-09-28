XY Planning Network Inc. Sells 10,068 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

XY Planning Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.7% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,229,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,656,000 after acquiring an additional 219,059 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,796,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,952,000 after purchasing an additional 802,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,234,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,935,000 after purchasing an additional 167,067 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,268,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of DFGR opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

